La Salle library to host history of naval aviation virtual program

The La Salle Public Library will honor Veterans Day by hosting virtually Tricia Menke, curator of education at the National Museum of the American Sailor, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, for a presentation on the history of naval aviation at the Naval Station Great Lakes.

In the program, Menke will discuss how the Navy became involved with aviation, the association of the Great Lakes with naval aviation during both World Wars, and how the broader region’s efforts to advance naval aviation during the Second World War.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Library at 815-223-2341. To register, visit the Program Portal at https://sites.google.com/lasalle.lib.il.us/programportal/home.