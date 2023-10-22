Audition dates set for Stage 212′s ‘Bonnie & Clyde’

Auditions for Stage 212′s winter 2024 production, the Tony-nominated musical “Bonnie & Clyde,” will be 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, and 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the theater, 700 First St., La Salle.

Director Samantha Farb will be casting three men and two women in lead roles, and one boy and one girl, both age 12 to 14. Supporting and ensemble roles will also be available. Auditioners should come prepared to sing a portion of a song that showcases their abilities. Songs must be sung without accompaniment or backing tracks. There will be no dance audition, but those auditioning will be asked to read from the script. Scripts may be perused in advance by contacting smfarb@gmail.com.

Auditions will be conducted by appointment only. For more information or to sign up for an audition appointment, visit stage212.org. Questions may be directed to Farb at the email address above. “Bonnie & Clyde” will be presented Feb. 2-11.