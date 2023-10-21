Sunrise Rotary honors Ottawa High, Marquette Academy students

Two senior students were recognized by the Ottawa Sunrise Rotary for their outstanding accomplishments.

Christina Snook from Ottawa High School and Jenna Gamons from Marquette Academy have participated in numerous high school activities and community events.

Snook plans to attend the University of Kentucky to earn a degree in biology with an eventual goal of becoming a doctor of radiology.

Gamons will graduate in May from high school and also Illinois Valley Community College with her associate degree. Gamons’ goal will be to attend a four-year university and major in math.