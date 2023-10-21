October 21, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsNewsletterGames/PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Reddick Library in Ottawa to host Halloween activity

Students can design bats, make worms wiggle, among other activities

By Shaw Local News Network
Reddick Library in Ottawa

Halloween hijinks are coming to the Reddick Library in Ottawa. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Halloween hijinks are coming to the Reddick Library in Ottawa.

Students in kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to the library from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, to design bats, make worms wiggle and participate in many other Halloween-themed activities.

The following events are scheduled the week of Oct. 22 at the Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22: Color Me Crazy, all ages. If you miss the joy of coloring and want to unwind and relax, visit the library for a fun coloring session. The library will provide all the supplies. This event is for children and teens of all ages.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23: Homeschool Art, preschool through 12th grade. Come to the library and learn about various artists and artistic styles.

6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23: Crafter Hours: Fall Banner, adults. All supplies will be provided for participants to make a banner to display for the fall season. Because of limited supplies, patrons should register in advance to secure their spot. To reserve a spot for this class, call the library or stop by the Circulation Desk.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-alongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 months to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun, interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

5 to 5:45 and 6 to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25: Candle Workshop, adults. Learn how to make soy-based candles, and make one to take home with you. Because of limited supplies, patrons should register in advance to secure their spot. To reserve a spot for this workshop, call the library or stop by the Circulation Desk.

2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26: Halloween Hijinks, kindergarten through sixth grade. Have a boo-fully fun time when you design a bat, make worms wiggle and participate in so many other fun activities at this event.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.