Reddick Library in Ottawa to host Halloween activity

Halloween hijinks are coming to the Reddick Library in Ottawa.

Students in kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to the library from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, to design bats, make worms wiggle and participate in many other Halloween-themed activities.

The following events are scheduled the week of Oct. 22 at the Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22: Color Me Crazy, all ages. If you miss the joy of coloring and want to unwind and relax, visit the library for a fun coloring session. The library will provide all the supplies. This event is for children and teens of all ages.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23: Homeschool Art, preschool through 12th grade. Come to the library and learn about various artists and artistic styles.

6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23: Crafter Hours: Fall Banner, adults. All supplies will be provided for participants to make a banner to display for the fall season. Because of limited supplies, patrons should register in advance to secure their spot. To reserve a spot for this class, call the library or stop by the Circulation Desk.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-alongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 months to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun, interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

5 to 5:45 and 6 to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25: Candle Workshop, adults. Learn how to make soy-based candles, and make one to take home with you. Because of limited supplies, patrons should register in advance to secure their spot. To reserve a spot for this workshop, call the library or stop by the Circulation Desk.

2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26: Halloween Hijinks, kindergarten through sixth grade. Have a boo-fully fun time when you design a bat, make worms wiggle and participate in so many other fun activities at this event.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.