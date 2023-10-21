October 21, 2023
Princeton chamber selling fresh greenery for holidays

Orders due by Oct. 30

By Shaw Local News Network
The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce is offering fresh greenery for the holiday season.

Orders and payments are due by Monday, Oct. 30. Wreaths are handmade and all items contain a fresh mix of greens. Size is based on the outer most part of the wreath. Bows are not included. Prices vary by size ranging from $26 to $150.

Wreaths will be available for pick at the Prouty Building during Christmas Walk Weekend from Nov. 17-19.

Go to https://www.facebook.com/PrincetonILChamber to find an easy link to the online order form. Contact the Chamber office with any questions 815-875-2616 or email office@princetonchamber-il.com.