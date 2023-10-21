Peru church to host Hallelujah House with several activities

A special service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, for the installation of Pastor Mark Harder to First Congregational Church, 1431 Fourth St., Peru.

Anyone is welcome to attend the installation service. Regular worship service will be at 10:30 a.m. The installation will be at 1:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary. It will be followed by a meet and greet with Harder.

The church’s second annual Hallelujah House will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at the church. All ages are welcome to attend. The day will include Bible stories with treats (no tricks), games, face painting, pumpkin decorating and a photo booth.

Looking ahead, March 23 will be the church’s annual spring vendor fair. It will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church. The booth spaces are open to any vendor. Contact Diana Dornbusch at didornbusch@comcast.net or call the church at 815-223-0722 for more information about the vendor fair or any other activities.

The church will be canceling its soup and sandwich dinners indefinitely, because of unforeseen circumstances, the church said.