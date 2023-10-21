October 21, 2023
Peru church to host Hallelujah House with several activities

Special service also set to install new pastor, among other activities

By Shaw Local News Network
Pastor Mark Harder will become the new pastor at First Congregational Church in Peru.

A special service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, for the installation of Pastor Mark Harder to First Congregational Church, 1431 Fourth St., Peru.

Anyone is welcome to attend the installation service. Regular worship service will be at 10:30 a.m. The installation will be at 1:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary. It will be followed by a meet and greet with Harder.

The church’s second annual Hallelujah House will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at the church. All ages are welcome to attend. The day will include Bible stories with treats (no tricks), games, face painting, pumpkin decorating and a photo booth.

Looking ahead, March 23 will be the church’s annual spring vendor fair. It will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church. The booth spaces are open to any vendor. Contact Diana Dornbusch at didornbusch@comcast.net or call the church at 815-223-0722 for more information about the vendor fair or any other activities.

The church will be canceling its soup and sandwich dinners indefinitely, because of unforeseen circumstances, the church said.