Marseilles library to host Halloween activities

Patrons are invited to take part in a couple of Halloween-themed activities at the Marseilles Public Library.

The library, 155 E. Bluff St., will host the activities the week of Oct. 22.

1 to 3 p.m. Monday Oct. 23: Adult craft. Come and create a fall festive pumpkin from a book. All supplies will be provided with a light snack. Call the library to register.

10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25: Preschool story time for 2- to 5-year-olds. Join the library for a spooky good time with some Halloween stories, a Halloween craft and a snack. Come dressed in your spooky costume.

Register for all activities by calling the library at 815-795-4437.