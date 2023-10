The Illinois Valley Democrats, serving La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties, is scheduled to meet 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at the La Salle VFW, 2325 Donahue St.

Current events will be discussed. Petitions still are being circulated to get signatures for Democratic candidates to get on the ballot for the March Primary. All candidates will be given time to share their platforms.

Food can be purchased through the La Salle VFW. All Democrats are welcome to attend.