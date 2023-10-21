Granville cemetery to honor former slave with unmarked grave who served in Civil War

The Granville Cemetery Association is inviting the public to attend the commemoration at 10:30 a.m. (rain or shine) Saturday, Oct. 21, Honoring America Reddick, at the Granville Cemetery, 502 W. Hennepin St., Granville.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, as no seating will be provided.

America Reddick was born into slavery in North Carolina in 1840. As a free man, he farmed, married and reared a large family in rural Putnam County. When the nation for which he was named became embroiled in civil war, Reddick served his country, reportedly with Co. F 39th Illinois Volunteer Infantry.

Upon his death in 1912, Reddick’s remains were interred in the Granville Cemetery. His grave remained unmarked for more than 111 years. Putnam County Historical Society board member Sue Campbell noted the oversight and decided Reddick’s grave had gone unrecognized far too long.

Campbell’s research produced the necessary documentation of Reddick’s Civil War service and Barbara Kessler, secretary-treasurer of the Granville Cemetery Association, made successful application for a government military marker. The new headstone was erected Sept. 20 at Reddick’s grave by Robert Cofoid, of Granville.

The Granville Cemetery Association will be hosting a graveside commemoration and dedication of Reddick’s monument. Kessler will present the history of the 39th Illinois Volunteer Infantry’s fight to preserve the Union and end slavery. A memorial service, conducted by the Rev. Ronald McNeill, of the United Church of Christ Congregational, Granville, will follow.

Granville American Legion Post 180 and Putnam County VFW Memorial Post 8324 will perform military rites. They will be accompanied by members of the 104th Illinois Volunteer Infantry reenactment group, J. Perkins and Amy Cawley, of Ottawa. Period musical selections recorded by the 33rd Illinois Volunteer Regiment Band, of Central Illinois, will be included.