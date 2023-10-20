Spring Valley man sentenced to 3 years in prison for kicking police officer

Angalo C. Magnotti, 33, of Spring Valley, was sentenced to three years in prison Sept. 7 for aggravated battery involving a police officer, the Bureau County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a Thursday news release.

On July 12, Spring Valley police were dispatched to a report of a fight in progress. Upon arrival, they encountered Magnotti and after an investigation arrested him. After Magnotti was arrested, he was combative with law enforcement and kicked a Spring Valley police officer in the leg.

Bureau County State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick was the prosecutor in the case and Judge James Andreoni presided over the case.