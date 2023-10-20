October 20, 2023
Spring Valley man sentenced to 3 years in prison for kicking police officer

Sentencing occurred Sept. 7

By Shaw Local News Network
The Bureau County Courthouse, built in 1937, is at 700 S. Main St. in Princeton.

Angalo C. Magnotti, 33, of Spring Valley, was sentenced to three years in prison Sept. 7 for aggravated battery involving a police officer, the Bureau County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a Thursday news release.

On July 12, Spring Valley police were dispatched to a report of a fight in progress. Upon arrival, they encountered Magnotti and after an investigation arrested him. After Magnotti was arrested, he was combative with law enforcement and kicked a Spring Valley police officer in the leg.

Bureau County State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick was the prosecutor in the case and Judge James Andreoni presided over the case.