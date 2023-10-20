New owner takes over coffee shop in La Salle

Coffee Hub, a new edition to downtown La Salle, is open and offering a variety of specialty coffee drinks, including caramel macchiatos and lattes.
The cafe opened in early September at the former Lock 16 Cafe at 754 First St. This is the second location for the Coffee Hub, which opened its other location a decade ago in Lacon.
“We were looking to expand our operation,” said owner Zachary Weber. “At our other location, we became a true hub for the community. A place where people could come and get high-quality products and great customer service and a place where they could just meet friends they haven’t seen in a long time.”
Weber said he is looking forward to being a hub for the community and hopes to continue the traditions in La Salle.
“A place people can just enjoy and be a part of the town and the community and we just thought we could bring that to La Salle,” he said. “So, when this opportunity came across we knew we had to jump on it.”
The Coffee Hub offers 30 individual coffee flavors. Customers can choose any flavor combination to create their own unique drink. Flavors include almond, cinnamon, maple, passion fruit and toasted marshmallow.
“I want this shop to become a cornerstone in the community.”— Zachary Weber, Coffee Hub owner
The shop has created its own specialty flavor combinations, such as Monkey Business made with chocolate and banana flavors and Sugar Daddy made with caramel, hazelnut and chocolate. They also offer sugar-free flavors in caramel, hazelnut, vanilla and raspberry, as well as milk alternatives soy, almond, coconut and oat milk.
Aside from coffee, the hub also offers teas, smoothies and chargers – a hub original drink made with NOS Energy and a house flavor. Patrons also can order food, such as yogurt parfaits, oatmeal, soups, chicken salad and a grilled cheese panini, as well as desserts.
Weber said the cafe has multiple local artists represented throughout the space and he welcomes all types of mediums such as crafts, photos and paintings.
“I want this shop to become a cornerstone in the community,” he said. “A place where people can feel connected and just sit down get a great quality product and do some schoolwork … really be a center stone for the downtown area.”
The Coffee Hub is open every day from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information or to order online go to https://www.coffeehub318.com/