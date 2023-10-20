Kewanee man sentenced to more than 50 years for Princeton killing

A 22-year-old Kewanee man found guilty May 15 of first degree murder was sentenced Tuesday to more than 50 years in prison by Judge James Adreoni.

Davijon J. Robinson was convicted of killing Caleb Conrath, then 17, on July 1, 2020, in his Hillview Trailer Park home in Princeton.

Robinson was sentenced to 45 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for first degree murder and 6 years for aggravated battery with a firearm. These two sentences will run consecutive to each other.

Bureau County State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick prosecuted the case.