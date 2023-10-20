Ottawa Democrat Amy ‘Murri’ Briel to run for Lance Yednock’s seat

Amy “Murri” Briel, an Ottawa native and “lifelong Democrat,” is campaigning for 76th district House seat being vacated by state Rep. Lance Yednock (D-Ottawa).

Briel serves as chief of staff to Yednock, who announced earlier this year he is not seeking re-election in 2024. He is supporting Briel’s candidacy for the seat.

Briel said she “comes from a family of veterans, laborers, and farmers. She is a mother and wife who has spent the better part of her career working in nonprofits and public service.”

“As Rep. Yednock’s chief of staff and with his mentorship, I’ve worked on issues and legislation affecting folks in every corner of the district,” Briel said. “Their hopes are my hopes, and their worries are my worries. It has been the privilege of my life to help serve the people of the Illinois Valley region, and in doing so, I’ve come to find that there are real, practical solutions to many of the problems our district faces.

“Whether it be our crumbling infrastructure, rural healthcare deserts, or threats to women’s rights — we need leaders who can not only identify solutions, but also navigate the Illinois State Legislature and enact meaningful change. I have spent the last number of years working to do exactly that in my capacity as chief of staff to Rep. Lance Yednock, and I hope to continue that work as the next state representative for the 76th district.”

For more information, visit www.MurriForThe76th.com or contact the campaign at FriendsForMurriBriel@gmail.com. Follow Briel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram @MurriFor76.

The general primary election in Illinois is March 19. The 76th District includes La Salle, Bureau and DeKalb counties, including the cities of Ottawa, La Salle, Peru, DeKalb and Spring Valley.

Carolyn Zasada, 1st Ward alderwoman for DeKalb, and DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes have also announced they’ll seek the 76th District in the Illinois House in 2024 as Democrats. Republican Liz Bishop, of Peru, announced she will seek the seat as a Republican.