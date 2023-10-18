Rural Ottawa manslaughter trial moved to Feb. 13

An Iowa man awaiting a do-over trial for a 2017 rural Ottawa death had his bench trial moved to Feb. 13.

Mason Shannon, 48, of Newton, Iowa was convicted in La Salle County Circuit Court of involuntary manslaughter for placing Michael Castelli, of Ottawa, into a lethal chokehold during a struggle outside the Bonnie Plants growing facility. The conviction was thrown out and Shannon awaits a new trial.

Wednesday, Shannon’s judge advised attorneys of a conflict in late February. By agreement, the bench trial was moved to Feb. 13.