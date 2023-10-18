October 18, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsNewsletterGames/PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Pink Ribbon Club to host walk for survivors on Oct. 25 at Baker Lake

Pink Heals fire truck will be in attendance

By Shaw Local News Network

Tina Dittle, of Oglesby and breast cancer survivor, signs the Pink Heals pink fire truck at First Congregational Church in Peru on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Scott Anderson)

The Pink Ribbon Club Breast Cancer Support Group will be hosting a meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at Baker Lake in Peru.

There will be luminaria walk to honor the survivors and remember those lost to cancer. The Pink Heals fire truck will be in attendance for those to sign their name in permanent marker on the truck.

“Our group is made up of breast cancer survivors but we also invite anyone with any kind of cancer,” according to the news release. “I also will be honoring some ladies from Streator that run a cancer resource group in OSF. The center is run by the Park Presbyterian Church volunteers”

In case of rain, the group will be meeting at First Congregational Church at 1431 Fourth St., Peru.

A light dinner will be provided.