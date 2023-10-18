IVAC’s 40 under Forty nominations open

The Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce announced nominations for the annual 40 under Forty recognition are now open, calling the first year of the recognition a success.

IVAC is seeking nominations for those individuals who live or work in La Salle, Bureau or Putnam counties and are making an incredible difference in their communities whether it be through the work they do, time they volunteer or leadership they provide.

If you know someone who lives, works or volunteers in La Salle, Bureau or Putnam counties and is involved in local organizations and will be between the ages of 18 and 39 years old on Dec. 31, take the time to nominate them.

To nominate, visit www.ivaced.org/40underforty complete the nomination and submit.

“We hope everyone does his or her part to acknowledge and support this group of people who are out there making a difference and setting themselves up to leader our communities now and into the future,” the chamber said in its news release.