Eureka Savings Bank is the “Stayin’ Alive Sponsor” for the second annual Disco Ball on Nov. 4 at The Auditorium Ballroom in La Salle.

The event features disco music by DJ and musician Lucas Sanor, dining stations, dessert bar, dancing and a live auction. Guests are encouraged to wear disco apparel. Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased online at www.srccf.org or by calling 815-252-2906, ext. 2.