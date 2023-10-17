Streator homicide investigation underway

A man with ties to La Salle and Cook counties has died and his death is being treated as a homicide.

The La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed Tuesday a homicide investigation was launched in the pre-dawn hours in Streator. Details still are emerging but the deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Joshua N. Salters.

A review of La Salle County Circuit Court records show Salters with a last-known address of Ottawa, though he also has been listed as a resident of Markham, south of Chicago.

This is a developing story and will be updated.