Permanent jewelry business opens in Illinois Valley

About a year ago, Alana Oelschlager discovered permanent jewelry on social media.
She wanted to buy a piece of jewelry but found the closest spot was in Chicago or farther.
She thought these pieces would be ideal for anyone, so she decided to bring the growing trend to the Illinois Valley and has since been surprised by its popularity.
“My first year has gone so much better than I had expected,” Oelschlager said.
She intended Forever + a Day: Permanent Jewelry to be a small side business, but she has averaged more than six pop-up events a month and recently moved into a permanent space in Peru.
“The response has been so great,” she said. “So many people are excited.”
The difference between permanent jewelry and traditional jewelry is the absence of a clasp. With permanent jewelry, a chain is custom sized into a bracelet, necklace or anklet with the ends welded together.
“The entire experience is pain free,” Oelschlager said. “A lot of people misunderstand and think the jewelry is embedded in their skin somehow like a piercing.”
Many of her customers opt for permanent jewelry because their wrists are too small, they are not able to find the correct size jewelry, or they often forget to put their jewelry on before leaving the house.
Bracelets are most popular, she said, followed by anklets and then necklaces. Gold-filled is more on trend these days, Oelschlager said, but she also offers sterling silver. Most of her clients are in the 18-to-35 age range.
“Some older individuals get antsy about the thought of leaving something on 24/7, but once they feel how lightweight my chains are, then they’re addicted,” she said.
For those who don’t want to fully commit, Oelschlager also offers clasps.
It’s an experience for many people as they choose to go together to have the jewelry welded on. Oelschlager said she sells many matching sets for mothers and daughters, friends and people in relationships for anniversaries.
“A lot say they like it because it’s less commitment than a tattoo,” she said.
Born and raised in Streator, Oelschlager recently moved closer to Peru and is working in a permanent space within LouConic Kollective, 2216 Marquette Road, Peru, which houses other vendors including Polish Me Pretty by Alexa.
LouConic is by appointment only, and Oelschlager continues to do pop-up events.