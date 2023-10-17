Marseilles Rotary to host first Witches and Warlocks Walk

It won’t just be youngsters celebrating Halloween and seeking treats this weekend in Marseilles.

From 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, the Marseilles Rotary Club is sponsoring its first Witches and Warlocks Walk, an event in which participants ages 21 and older can dress up, compete in a costume contest and support the city’s downtown businesses in exchange for treats, appetizers, drinks and specials for sale at each stop.

Proceeds from the event will benefit local causes, including the Marseilles Nursing Service, Pet Project and Run Today For Tomorrow, which supports mental health awareness and funds college scholarships in that field of study.

“It’s just a fun 21-and-over night, one where the Rotarians and the citizens of Marseilles can meet, enjoy the holiday and support local businesses and two very good causes while doing it,” Marseilles Rotary representative Andrea Hart said. “This year, Halloween is not just for the kids. It’s for witches and warlocks, too, but people don’t have to dress like them. They can dress up any way they wish.

“It’s mom’s night out, dad’s night out, girls night out, guys night out – just a time to relax and act like a kid for a little bit and just have fun with the holiday.”

The cost to take part is $20 a person. Those participating can register for the competition online in advance via Venmo (marseillesrotary5313) or Paypal (PayPal.me/marseillesrotary5313) or sign up at Knudson Park at 6:30 p.m. the night of the event.

Among the businesses participating are Bobaluk’s Beef and Pizza, Rooted on Main, Slot City, the Illini Lounge, PJ’s, Bowl-Rite Lanes, and Ziggy’s Bar and Grill.