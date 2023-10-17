‘Little Shop of Horrors’ to be presented at Stage 212 in La Salle

Stage 212 in La Salle invites theatergoers this fall to take a walk on the dark side with “Little Shop of Horrors,” the deviously delicious sci-fi hit musical from Howard Ashman and Alan Menken.

Appearing in the cast are Jordan Christopherson as Seymour, Faith Albright as Audrey, Jeff Sudakov as Mr. Mushnik, Brad Spartan as Orin and Doug Bartelt as Audrey II.

The ensemble includes Ryan Gee, Jacob Roller and Yvette Lucas. Portraying the urchins are Seth Edwards, Dillon Hembree and Alexia Donovan. The puppeteer will be Petranella Mitchell.

Production staff includes director Tyler Reviglio, assistant Joey Santos, co-producers Tracy Daugherty and Yvette Lucas, music director Megan Cullinan, stage manager Zoe Piano, choreographer Melanie Allen, set designer/builder John Fanning, lighting designer Yvette Lucas, light operator Nora Maier, sound operator Fred Davis, and stage crew Ella Johns and Ivy Noelle.

“Little Shop of Horrors” will be presented Nov. 10 to 12 and 17 to 19 at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets will be available to the public for $20 beginning Oct. 30. They can be bought by visiting the box office from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, or by calling 815-224-3025 during those hours. Tickets also can be bought online by visiting stage212.org.

Funding is provided in part by the Illinois Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation.

“Little Shop of Horrors” (Broadway version) is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials also are supplied by MTI.