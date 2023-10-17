La Salle opens vote for top 5 projects for city to pursue

The survey resulting from La Salle’s community planning sessions is live.

Following a series of three community planning meetings from Sept. 19 to Oct. 3, the city of La Salle worked with the University of Illinois Extension to create a survey to help guide city interests over the next 10 years in the areas of quality of life, tourism and economic development.

From those sessions, 108 initial ideas were whittled down to the 10 best by participating residents. The ideas were creating a walkable city, housing rehabilitation, riverfront green space west of Route 351, a marina east of Route 351, streetscape improvements, a bike/walk path from Rotary Park to La Salle, public transportation, Illinois River walk, citywide security cameras and pedestrian priorities for downtown.

Everyone is invited to take the survey, resident or visitor, at the following link https://go.illinois.edu/LaSallesurvey

Physical copies are available at the front desk at City Hall, 745 Second St.