La Salle County Republicans to host Reagan Day Dinner

The La Salle County Republicans will host its Reagan Day Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Pitstick Pavilion, 3401 Route 23, Ottawa.

Former Congressman Don Manzullo, of the 16th Congressional District, will serve as keynote speaker. Manzullo was invaluable in representing the heartland in some of the most important committees in Congress for a decade, the county’s GOP said.

Guests also will hear thoughts on President Reagan from Richard Porter, Illinois Republican National Committeeman, former counselor to the vice president, special assistant to the president and executive secretary of the Domestic Policy Council.

The event will include door prizes, raffles, a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction. Tickets are available at www.LaSalleCountyRepublicans.org.