Identity of woman killed in La Salle released by coroner’s office

The La Salle County Coroner’s Office released the identity Tuesday of the victim from Thursday’s shooting at the Flying J Truck Stop in La Salle.

Gina Nicole Bryant, 25, of Macomb Township, Michigan was the deceased. A forensic autopsy was conducted Monday, with results pending, the coroner’s office said.

The shooting is under further investigation by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office, La Salle Police Department and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations unit.

Before 8 p.m. Thursday, La Salle police officers arrived to find Bryant, who had died from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Police said Friday they had identified the man they believed shot and killed Bryant on Thursday. That man was found at a rest stop off Interstate 80 by Bettendorf, Iowa police officers. Bettendorf is about an hour and 20 minutes west of La Salle, according to Google Maps.

“As Bettendorf officers approached the vehicle, they heard a gunshot and later discovered the suspect deceased in the vehicle from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to a news release.

Bryant had been reported missing from Michigan, the La Salle Police Department said on Friday.

“Neither the suspect nor the victim had any ties to La Salle,” police said on Friday.