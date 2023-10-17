Baker Lake in Peru parking lot to close Oct. 19

The east side parking lot at Baker Lake Park in Peru will be temporarily closed for maintenance from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19.

The Peru City Council voted recently to improve the east side Baker Lake parking lot, adding 70 to 80 spots, along with paving and striping, agreeing to utilize Advanced Asphalt at $248,409.

The improvements will address safety concerns on the east side lot by extending a sidewalk south to enter into the park, said City Engineer Eric Carls. Pedestrians no longer will have to walk on Airport Road to enter into Baker Lake.