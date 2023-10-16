Putnam County Rotary Club donates dictionaries to 3rd graders

Putnam County third grade students were presented with personal dictionaries Oct. 3, compliments of the Putnam County Rotary Club.

Rotarians were on hand to not only distribute the books, but also to challenge the students with word-find games and a guided tour of the other treasures to be found in their dictionaries. Students were eager to try their hand at sign language, and enjoyed finding and learning new words during the presentation.

Rotarians also explained the bookplate on which each wrote his or her name, bearing the Rotary “4-way test,” which emphasizes the importance of being truthful, being fair to all concerned and being friendly, while always acting in a manner that will be beneficial to all concerned … and if students did not know the meaning of the word “beneficial,” they now can look it up.

PC Rotary, in partnership with the Putnam County Library, also will make dictionaries available to home-schooled students. Families may contact Rotarian Matt Miller at PC Library’s Hennepin headquarters at 815-339-2038.

This marks the project’s 17th year of participation in the Dictionaries Project, a part of Rotary’s worldwide support of literacy and learning. Spanish-English dictionaries are made available as well, for bilingual students.

Volunteers are needed for additional literacy projects, including “Rotary Readers” in the primary and elementary schools. To volunteer, email PutnamCountyRotary@gmail.com.