Live Well Streator will host the Family and Friends Outdoor Scavenger Hunt from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, on the Hopalong Cassidy Trail.

Participants will meet at Twister Hill Park, 201 W. Broadway St. US Foods will distribute an apple to those in attendance.

Live Well Streator, initiated by OSF Health, partners with other community organizations to create a sustainable movement to support the improvement of residents’ health and wellness.