Steve Lundquist awarded Outstanding Master Gardener Award at state convention

Steve Lundquist was awarded Sept. 8 the Outstanding Master Gardener Award at the State Master Gardener Convention in East Peoria.

Lundquist joined the Master Gardener Program in 2020. Since that time, he has been instrumental in adding more school programming in the Seeds to Harvest Program, providing education and training, for both youth and adults throughout his four-county service area, and has been involved in building partnerships with outside organizations. He contributes to efforts aimed at obtaining new funding streams used in local programming and is a valuable volunteer and great team member.

Lundquist has been an active volunteer for the “Seeds to Harvest” program in all schools in Marshall and Putnam counties and is chairman of the Midland Middle School Program, where he participated in all phases of program development. As superintendent of the Marshall-Putnam Fair Horticulture Department, his responsibilities include securing judges, following requirements, and supporting the department throughout the fair. He also judged the 4-H Horticulture Department for the Marshall-Putnam 4-H show.

Lundquist is involved in many community education initiatives. He developed a presentation on square foot gardening, built a mobile model garden and frequently presents Speakers Bureau workshops throughout the multi-county area at libraries and community garden groups, on a variety of topics including, but not limited to container gardening and vegetable gardening. Lundquist is addressing the need for interactive information booths at the county fair and other events by working with other master gardeners to develop hands-on activities, visual aids and a schedule for gardening topics.

As a member of the Lake Wildwood Association Wildflower Trails committee, he is involved in planning and selecting sites for more than 1,000 wildflower plugs, working with the local fire department to schedule and conduct controlled burns as well as assembling a volunteer team to plant the plugs in the spring of 2024. He works diligently to contribute recommendations to the grant-writing process for local projects and acts as a resource for grant-funded projects as needed. Lundquist assists other master gardeners with maintaining garden beds at the county courthouse and fairground and participating in youth Nature Days and prairie planting at the Toluca Jumbo.