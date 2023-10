Teen Movie Night is set from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at the Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St.

The featured film can be found online at www.perulibrary.org. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

Those ages 12 to 18 are encouraged to bring a friend to enjoy the movie, snacks and soda in the library after hours.

For information, contact Marti Pack at 815-223-0229 or mpack@perulibrary.org.