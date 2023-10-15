Out of the Darkness Walk in Ottawa highlights mental health resources

The 988 suicide and crisis hotline has made a difference.

Mental health workers and organizers pointed to the easier-to-remember and better resourced hotline Saturday during the Out of the Darkness Walk at Washington Square in Ottawa as one of the many ways raising money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention can make an impact.

Rookie, the Ottawa Police Department's therapy dog, leads walkers Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, during the Out of the Darkness Walk at Washington Square in Ottawa.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention advocated for the federal and state funded crisis line.

When someone calls 988, trained counselors respond with 36 seconds.

Hundreds gathered Saturday despite wet and chilly conditions for a mental health resource fair, family activities and a memorial walk.

“Every walk going forward will have a resource fair,” said organizer Alexis Ferracuti, noting it is important to bring all the mental health and crisis organizations together in one place for the community.

The AFSP also provides training. The Ottawa Police Department will begin mental health first aid training in January. Ferracuti has volunteered to provide the training at the Ottawa police station. Ottawa’s police department has gone above and beyond, with each officer taking mental health and crisis intervention training, said Police Capt. Kyle Booras on Saturday.

Additionally, the police department has its own therapy and comfort dog, Rookie. The English golden doodle, still in training, will help in crisis intervention with the community, as well as provide comfort to officers, Booras said.

The Arukah Institute’s Living Room at 613 W. Marquette St. in Ottawa is another new crisis service resource available. The Living Room is a safe, non-judgmental space for anyone dealing with a crisis. Professionals there will connect people to necessary resources.

“Whether you are concerned about your mental health, recovering or just lonely and need a friend, we’re there,” said Sarah Scruggs, of Arukah Institute. “It can provide other basic needs. A hot shower, laundry, food and a variety of others. The idea is to keep mental health crisis out of the emergency room.”

Arukah also provides suicide prevention programs in 31 schools, including Ottawa High School.

Ferracuti and Arukah are planning to work together to create a regular suicide support group and to further equip the Living Room with mental health resources, including an AFSP resource room.

Scruggs said Saturday’s walk is about spreading hope and getting the message to those who are hurting that they are not alone and what they are going through is not a weakness. Organizers noted each time mental health and suicide is talked about, it’s an act of prevention.

“We’re here to carry you through,” Scruggs said, referencing the hundreds who were in attendance.

“We know people who die by suicide don’t want to end their lives, they want to end their pain,” Scruggs said.

Looking for help?

Anyone who needs immediate help with mental health should call 988. The crisis service is available 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

For additional services or more information about North Central Illinois Behavioral Health Systems, call 815- 224-1610 or go to https://www.ncbhs.org/.

For additional services or more information about Arukah Institute, visit the Living Room at 613 W. Marquette St. in Ottawa, 1916 N. Main St. in Princeton, or call 815-872-294 or go to arukahinstitute.org.