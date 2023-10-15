Livingston County farmer to run for state Sen. Tom Bennett’s seat

Livingston County farmer and agricultural instructor Jesse Faber announced his campaign for the Illinois State Senate citing the need for a voice in Springfield that understands, respects and represents the values of the 53rd District.

The 53rd State Senate District is comprised of parts of Bureau, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McLean, Peoria, Putnam, Tazewell, Will and Woodford counties.

“My life has revolved around so many aspects of what makes our state great,” Faber said in a news release. “Combining my experience in agribusiness and good public policy with my passion for teaching, coaching and mentoring our next generation of leaders has given me a unique perspective on what our state needs as we move forward. In Springfield, I will be a bold voice for common-sense, conservative policies that will save our families, farmers, businesses and children. We need a strong and competitive economy and lower taxes. We must prioritize basic law and order. We need to make sure people have the ability to create guidelines for their communities reflecting how they wish to live, raise a family, and make a living. We need to ensure that Illinois remains a state where people want to live and stay.”

The 53rd District Senate seat is held by Sen. Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City). Bennett said in July he plans to retire at the end of his term. Since then, Livingston County businessman and farmer Mike Kirkton, Grundy County Chairman Chris Balkema and Vice Chairman of the Iroquois County Board Paul Ducat have announced their candidacy for the Republican nomination.

Faber was raised with ag roots, and his children are the seventh generation to grow up on the family farm. Faber grew up immersed in 4-H, FFA and Illinois Farm Bureau’s Young Leaders program.

His record of service includes more than a decade on the Livingston County Farm Bureau Board, serving as president of the Illinois Association of Vocational Agriculture Teachers, 4-H leader, livestock judging coach, membership on Congressman Darin LaHood’s Agriculture Advisory Council and chairing the Illinois Agriculture Education Legislative Committee.

“Bringing my personal experience forward to shape ag education policies later implemented at the state level has been rewarding,” Faber said. “We have seen great success, especially in recruiting and retaining teachers at our rural schools, but much more can be done for our children and grandchildren. My expertise in this area and understanding of the legislative process allows me to hit the ground running on day one in the state senate, and expand the ways in which I can serve. My experience on the farm, showing cattle, teaching, and serving our community prepared me to serve in the General Assembly and people know the kind of representative I’ll be for our region because of my proven track record.”

Faber said he is fiscally conservative, a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment and strongly pro-life and pro-family. He earned an undergraduate degree in agricultural education from the University of Illinois, after transferring from Joliet Junior College while competing on both the meat judging and livestock judging teams and joining the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity. He then continued with a master’s degree in agricultural education from the University of Illinois and is finishing his doctoral degree in agricultural education and leadership from University of Missouri. In addition to farming he works as an agriculture teacher and FFA advisor at Pontiac High School.

Jesse and his wife Mary (Mackinson) are both connected to the region through their multigenerational family farms. They live in Pontiac, where they are raising their two children, Ava and Eli, and are members of the local farm bureau, FFA, Cattlemen’s Association, coaching Little League, swim team and St. Mary’s Parish.