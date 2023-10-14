Starved Rock Country Community Foundation to host Disco Ball on Nov. 4

Starved Rock Country Community Foundation will host Stayin’ Alive, its second annual Disco Ball from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at The Auditorium Ballroom, 109 Wright St., La Salle.

The foundation’s signature event will feature disco-era music played by DJ and musician Lucas Sanor, dining stations, dessert bar, dancing and a live auction. Guests are encouraged to wear their grooviest 70s apparel.

Master of Ceremonies will be John Spencer, president and general manager of Starved Rock Media.

Food stations include B.A.S.H. (Burger and Sushi House) of Ottawa, Stone Jug Barbeque of Peru, Thee Ultimate Party of Ottawa and Olive Garden Italian Kitchen of Peru.

Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased online at www.srccf.org or by calling SRCCF Director of Operations Janice Corrigan at 815-252-2906, ext. 2.

Sponsors are Eureka Savings Bank, “Stayin’ Alive”; Geneva/Holdings, “Travolta”; Hometown National Bank and Trust, dining; and Wheatland Title Company and Chuck Beckett, “Olivia.”

Erin Stuedemann of Coldwell Banker, Shaw Media, Starved Rock Media, NRG Media and Shaw Local Radio are “Groovy Sponsors.”

SRCCF was founded in 2015 by Pamela and Chuck Beckett, of Ottawa; it has invested more than $1.8 million into the region through grants, scholarships and disaster relief funds.

Starved Rock Country Community Foundation founders Pamela and Chuck Beckett, of Ottawa, at the first Disco Ball. (Photo provided by Annette Barr Photography)