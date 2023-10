New Ottawa police officers Jacob Callahan and Alexander Jordon were sworn-in Friday at City Hall.

These officers took part in the lateral transfer program from other Illinois agencies.

Callahan was a sergeant with Marseilles Police Department and was employed there for about 15 years. Jordon was a patrol officer with the Yorkville Police Department and was employed there for almost four years.

New Ottawa police officer Jacob Callahan is welcomed aboard by Ottawa police administrators. (Photo provided by Tyler Brewer)