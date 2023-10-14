Marseilles library to host pair of activities week of Oct. 16

The Marseilles Public Library, 155 E. Bluff St., will host activities the week of Oct. 15.

10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18: The library will be getting into the Halloween spirit with some Halloween books and crafts during its preschool story time. Join the library for some stories, a Halloween-themed craft and a light snack, for ages 2 to 5.

3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19: Curious Kids will be doing some hands-on STEM activities for kindergarten-aged students through 14-year-olds. This week’s theme is about air pressure. A light snack will be provided.

Register for all activities by calling the library at 815-795-4437.