Princeton Scarecrow Festival moved to Oct. 28 because of threat of rain

The Scarecrow Festival in Princeton has been rescheduled because of the threat of rain Saturday, announced the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We regret to inform you that due to the unfortunate weather forecast for Saturday, we have had to make the tough decision to reschedule our annual Scarecrow Festival for Saturday, Oct. 28,” the chamber posted on its Facebook page.

The postponement also includes the Bureau County United Way’s Little Blue Truck Event, Artists on the Lawn with the Prairie Arts Council, as well as the Bureau County Fair’s fifth annual Halloween Parade.

All events, locations and times will take place as originally planned on Oct. 28.

“The goal with having all of these fun family events is to be able to enjoy beautiful fall weather in one of our gorgeous parks and on our historic Main Street,” the chamber said. “Safety and enjoyment for all attendees are top priority and we all believe this is the best decision for everyone involved.”

Scarecrow judging still will take place Friday and voting for Princeton’s Choice will begin online Friday evening.

Witches Night Out remains on schedule, beginning at 3 p.m. Friday.