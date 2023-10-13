La Salle library to host adult coloring

The La Salle Public Library, 305 Marquette St., will be organizing an adult coloring space from 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Thursday and last Friday of every month, beginning on Thursday, Oct. 19.

The meeting room will be stocked with adult coloring pages, coloring utensils, snacks, drinks and a relaxing ambience. Enjoy some calm coloring time and have something to hang on your fridge afterwards.

The program is free and open to the public for high school ages and older. For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341.