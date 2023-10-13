Homicide investigation launched after shots fired in La Salle, suspect fled

La Salle and Peru police officers converged on the Flying J Travel Plaza along Interstate 80 in La Salle shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday and have launched what two sources said is a homicide investigation.

An unidentified woman was shot and killed following a domestic dispute, according to authorities. A bulletin on Illinois State Emergency Radio Network indicated the suspect was “last seen in area in blue Hyundai Tucson.”

Investigators are seeking a suspect who is said to be a white man wearing a black baseball hat, about 5 foot, 6 inches and about 130 pounds.

Access to the Flying J Travel Plaza was restricted, with multiple squad cars with their lights activated, concentrated around the fuel pumps. Police tape could be seen stretched across a gas island with four fueling stations.

The story will be updated as more details become available.