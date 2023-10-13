October 12, 2023
Homicide investigation launched after shots fired in La Salle, suspect fled

Suspect ‘last seen in area’ in blue Hyundai Tucson

By Tom Collins
La Salle and Peru police officers converged on the Flying J Travel Plaza along Interstate 80 in La Salle shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday and have launched what two sources said is a homicide investigation.

(Tom Collins)

An unidentified woman was shot and killed following a domestic dispute, according to authorities. A bulletin on Illinois State Emergency Radio Network indicated the suspect was “last seen in area in blue Hyundai Tucson.”

Investigators are seeking a suspect who is said to be a white man wearing a black baseball hat, about 5 foot, 6 inches and about 130 pounds.

Access to the Flying J Travel Plaza was restricted, with multiple squad cars with their lights activated, concentrated around the fuel pumps. Police tape could be seen stretched across a gas island with four fueling stations.

The story will be updated as more details become available.