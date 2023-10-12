Witches Night Out to take place Oct. 13 in Princeton

Witches Night Out is scheduled 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, in downtown Princeton sponsored by the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Several downtown businesses will be participating. The trolley will be on Main Street. There will be shopping specials, spirits and other items available.

The Prouty-Zearing Community Building will host a free photo booth to capture memories of the evening.

The chamber will be offering split the cauldron tickets, annual Princeton Christmas ornaments and shopping totes for purchase in front of the Prouty Building. There will be fall treats from Emerlian Bakery.