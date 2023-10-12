Putnam County grad wins $1,000 Kasasa Scholarship

The Community Bankers Association of Illinois announced the 2023 winner of the Kasasa Scholarship.

The scholarship is conducted by a blind drawing held during the CBAI’s annual recognition luncheon.

This year’s winner is Jesse Scott of Putnam County High School, who was nominated by North Central Bank, Hennepin. Scott received an initial $1,000 check and is eligible to receive $1,000 per year for the next three years for his higher education, based on grades and full-time student status. He is attending Illinois Valley Community College with plans to attend Bradley University in Peoria.

Students eligible for this scholarship are those who are the children or grandchildren of an employee, officer or director of a CBAI member bank; also included are part-time student-employees at an eligible CBAI member bank. These students are not eligible for other scholarships offered by CBAI. When nominated, students must be entering their freshman year of college, or another institute of higher learning. Any eligible CBAI member may submit names for this scholarship. To be eligible, the financial institution must have pledged or contributed a minimum of $2,500 to the CBAI Foundation for Community Banking. This year, there were 123 names in the drawing, representing 73 candidates.