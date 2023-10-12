Out of the Darkness Walk in Ottawa strives to show there’s community to help with mental health

You are not alone.

That message more than anything is what La Salle County Out of the Darkness Walk organizer Alexis Ferracuti wants to emphasize.

The public is invited to see proof of the community that’s there for them Saturday, Oct. 14, at Washington Square in Ottawa. Registration for the walk begins at 11 a.m. and the walk is scheduled for 1 p.m.

“Every year people tell me about the impact the walk has had on their life,” Ferracuti said. “It’s helpful to see the community of people that’s there for them.”

Ferracuti said the event will be attended by about 300 to 400 people and anyone can register for the walk up to the time it begins. It is free to participate. She also said people don’t have to participate in the walk if they’d rather take part in other activities.

There will be plenty to see and do Saturday.

A silent auction will take place with 40 to 50 baskets. Saffron will be providing food for purchase. There will be a resource table available and more than 20 local crisis organizations will be participating with informational booths. Open Space Art Gallery will have an art project available beginning at 11 a.m., One River Zen will lead a guided meditation at 11:30 a.m. and there will be art installations and lawn games. Anyone also can write messages of hope in sidewalk chalk. Additionally, there will be a surprise project for people to memorialize loved ones or write messages of hope.

“We will have all the crisis organizations in one place to help,” Ferracuti said. “There’s no shame in coming out to see them and stop to talk to them, and see what resources are out there.”

The walk continues to grow, raising $40,000 to $50,000 for research and advocacy.

“We also give back to really important local groups and people will get a chance to see that there,” Ferracuti said, noting there will be announcements about projects, along with speakers.

The walk will be led by new Ottawa police therapy dog Rookie.

Ferracuti said mental health issues can be isolating and the goal Saturday is to show there is a community available.

“Seeing other people that deal with the same things or feel the same way you do can be empowering.”