Mort’s Pub in La Salle donates $9,000 to La Salle veterans home to ensure residents receive a Christmas gift

Mort’s Pub in La Salle raised $9,000 for the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle during their annual golf fundraiser.

Mort’s presented the check to Director of Volunteer Services Bailie Bongartz on Thursday morning, Bongartz said the funds will be used to make sure every resident received a Christmas gift this year.

“We are very lucky here,” Bongartz said about the donation. “These guys are well taken care of with activities, entertainment, catered meals … lucky with groups and organizations that come in and spend time here and donate.”

Mort’s has been donating to the veterans home for more than five years, through the golf outing. The annual tradition was set up by pub owner Ed Moriarity and Pub Manager Sean Corrigan.

“I’m a veteran myself,” Moriarity said. “I served back in ‘87 to ‘91. So, my passion was to donate to the La Salle County area.”

Moriarity said past donations have gone to projects, such as new awnings and other aspects to enhance the outdoor space for the residents.