70 to 80 new parking spots to be added at Baker Lake in Peru

Visitors to Baker Lake in Peru soon will have more parking spots and safer travels to the park.

The Peru City Council voted unanimously Monday to improve the east side Baker Lake parking lot, adding 70 to 80 spots, along with paving and striping. The city agreed to accept the proposal from Advanced Asphalt for $248,409 for the work.

Additionally, the improvements will address safety concerns on the east side lot by extending a sidewalk south to enter into the park, said City Engineer Eric Carls. Pedestrians no longer will have to walk on Airport Road to enter into Baker Lake.

The improvements also will pave the lot adjacent to Lighted Way.