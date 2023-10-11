Triumph bluegrass jam sessions to begin Oct. 14

The 2023-24 season of open microphone bluegrass, country and gospel acoustic jam sessions will begin Saturday, Oct. 14.

The Northern Illinois Bluegrass Association and Tom Gerber, in conjunction with Ophir Community Building Board of Managers, will begin the 22nd season of the program at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Ophir Community Building, 3907 E. 752nd Road, in downtown Triumph. The music will continue until about 10 p.m.

The jams will be held the second Saturday of each month October through May in Triumph.

Performers change every 15 minutes to allow for different styles of entertainment.

The Ophir Community Building has been redecorated in the past two years. Some donations have allowed the OCB Board to install new stage curtains and complete painting on both floors.

Admission is free and refreshments will be served. No alcohol or smoking is allowed. Donations are accepted for the refreshments and all proceeds are used for maintenance and repair of the Ophir Community Building.

To reserve a spot, call Tom Gerber at 815-414-8081, or show up early to sign up. For general information, call Jay Allen of the OCB at 815-488-9154.