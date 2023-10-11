Tee Box in Spring Valley cuts the ribbon on new golf simulator business

The Tee Box recently opened in Spring Valley.

The Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of the golf simulation business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The sports bar has a variety of options for everyone under one roof: family night, date night, ladies night, golf leagues, corporate events, birthday parties, bridal showers, rehearsal dinners and holiday parties.

The business has two Full Swing Launch Monitors that have simulator technology trusted by the golf pros, such as Tiger Woods, Jon Rah and Jordan Spieth. The business also has 14 other games to choose from for people of all ages and even non-golfers.

The Tee Box has full A/V equipment for presentation or play.

To reserve a time, go online to theteeboxsv.com or call Tyler Thompson at 815-878-6622.

The Tee Box is located at 223 E. St. Paul St. and is open daily from 1 to 10 p.m.