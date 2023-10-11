Streator panel recommends against first floor apartment proposal in city’s downtown

The Streator Plan Commission recommended against converting the Vermillion Arcade into six small, first-floor apartments.

The former office space at 125 S. Vermillion St. is within the city’s downtown and the city prohibits apartments on the first floor of a building within the city’s downtown unless it is granted a special use permit.

Benjamin Romero Arambula, owner of the building, petitioned to use the apartments as temporary living quarters for his business’ workers.

The Plan Commission voted unanimously Tuesday against the proposal. The matter now will go before the Streator City Council for a final vote.

Several downtown business owners objected to the request, including Toni Pettit, owner of Good Morning Good Day Cafe at 417 E. Main St., and Kathy Losey, of Shaw Appliance, 127 S. Vermillion St.

Losey said the parking situation on the 100 block of South Vermillion Street is congested enough. Metcalf and Martin, which also objected to the special use request, Country Cupboard and Wear It Right are among the businesses with steady customers occupying the on-street parking, along with Shaw Appliance. Losey also said there was a garbage issue in the alley behind the building.

Pettit said commercial buildings in the downtown should be utilized for commercial purposes and the city’s downtown should not have first-floor tenants with toys, cats or any other items in windows that reflect a residential space.

City Engineer Jeremy Palm said the special use request did not meet a number of expectations within the city’s special use permit process, including on-street parking expectations.