Join John Lynn as he shares his experiences and discoveries in a feature slide presentation about the “Dead People of Illinois” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St.

Lynn, of Peoria, has photographed all 2,400 Illinois cities and towns. He has been featured on the front pages of the Chicago Tribune and SunTimes.

For information, contact Marti Pack at mpack@perulibrary.org or 815-223-0229.