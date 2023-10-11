October 11, 2023
Ottawa author to speak Oct. 11 at Peru Library

L.A. Brink releases 1st novel

By Shaw Local News Network
Peru Public Library

Ottawa author L.A. Brink will speak about her debut novel “Unstable” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, at the Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St. (Photo provided by Emily Schaub)

Brink has a bachelor’s degree in photography from Illinois State University. She began writing her debut novel “Unstable” in 2020 and has always had a passion for art of any variety. In her free time, she spends quality time with her husband and son, but she said she writes as frequently as possible.

For information, contact Marti Pack at mpack@perulibrary.org or 815-223-0229.