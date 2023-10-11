Ottawa author to speak Oct. 11 at Peru Library

Ottawa author L.A. Brink will speak about her debut novel “Unstable” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, at the Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St.

Brink has a bachelor’s degree in photography from Illinois State University. She began writing her debut novel “Unstable” in 2020 and has always had a passion for art of any variety. In her free time, she spends quality time with her husband and son, but she said she writes as frequently as possible.

For information, contact Marti Pack at mpack@perulibrary.org or 815-223-0229.