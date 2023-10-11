Luminary walk in Peru draws attention to domestic violence

Nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused in their homes by their partner in the United States – a remembrance walk on Tuesday in Peru shed light on that fact.

Members of the Zonta Clubs of the Illinois Valley, along with community members and Rebecca Donna, a trustee on the Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees and a professor at Illinois State University conducted a luminary walk from the Maud Powell statue to the city municipal building in honor of domestic violence survivors.

President of the Zonta Club of La Salle-Peru Area Kimberly M. Radek-Hall and Donna spoke to the attendees at the Peru municipal building, where Donna said domestic violence affects every single person in many different ways.

It isn’t just about the domestic violence victims. It’s about a whole society. — Rebecca Donna, IVCC trustee and ISU professor

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, domestic violence is the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another, including physical violence, sexual violence, threats and emotional abuse.

Members of the Zonta Club of the La Salle-Peru Area held a luminary walk on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023 downtown Peru. The club holds the walk every October for domestic violence awareness. Zonta clubs of La Salle-Peru, Ottawa and Streator joined in the walk. (Scott Anderson)

“It’s very cyclical,” Donna said. “Violence is cyclical. It’s learned just like any other behavior, it’s learned as normal … It isn’t just about the domestic violence victims. It’s about a whole society.”

She said there were many different types of abusive behavior someone may use to gain power and control over someone, including physical, sexual, emotional, economic and psychological abuse. Gaslighting, Donna said, is a form of psychological manipulation used to gain power and control over their victims, leading victims to question powers of reasoning.

“Every abusive relationship is different,” she said. “Various tactics are used for the abusers in order to gain power.”

Donna said there are some signs a person can look out for if they suspect a loved one is in an abusive relationship, usually behavioral changes.

“Many times they withdraw,” she said. “They don’t want to go out anymore … you see excuse-making for their partner. You see physical changes and this is all before you even see the marks.”

Eileen Fesco, of Ottawa, and Zonta Club member holds a candle while walking in the luminary walk on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in downtown Peru. (Scott Anderson)

Safe Journeys provides free support and services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in La Salle County and has a shelter in Streator. It also will provide counseling, medical advocacy and legal services to people who may need help navigating the system. Those in need can contact the 24/7 support line at 815-673-1555.

Zonta International is a club focused on advocating for women’s rights, equality, education and gender-based violence.

For more information on Zonta International, go to zonta.org.

“Sometimes we think, oh that doesn’t happen in my neighborhood. This is a nice place,” said Linda Hitabrand, treasurer of the Zonta Club of La Salle-Peru Area. “Some of us have been impacted by domestic violence in one way or another, so we need to be reminded.”

“We need to keep advocating on behalf of those victims and maybe one day we won’t have to do this.”