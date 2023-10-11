La Salle County grand jury: October 10, 2023

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments: Logan Zeglis, 21, of Spring Valley (retail theft); Rachel Kaufman, 42, of Mendota (aggravated domestic battery); Joseph Whiting, 35, of Spring Valley (two counts of criminal trespass to a residence); Brandon Oldenburg, 41, of Ottawa (aggravated domestic battery); Fernando Martinez, 20, of Ottawa (burglary); Michael Boaz, 20, of Ottawa (burglary); McKinley Phillips, 37, of Chicago (driving while revoked); Nathan Mixa, 23, of Sandwich (two counts of child pornography); Jeffrey Harber, 70, of Streator (reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon without a FOID); Jeremiah Turner, 39, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Russell Farley, 35, of rural Earlville (two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon); Jacob Rinehart, 31, of rural Seneca (aggravated domestic battery); Cheleste Dixson, 21, of Peoria (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Nicholas Kearfott, 32, of Streator (driving while revoked).