Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra accepting applications for Young Performers Competition

The Young Performers Concerto Competition for the Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at La Salle-Peru High School’s Matthiessen Auditorium.

The orchestra is accepting applications.

Two winners will be selected by a panel of judges to perform with the Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra at 3 p.m. March 10 at La Salle-Peru High School. Winners will also perform with the IVSO on March 1 in two school outreach concerts at LPHS at 9:30 a.m. and John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Spring Valley at 1 p.m.

The competition will feature students in two divisions: Junior Division (sixth through ninth grades) and Senior Division (ninth through 12th grades). Participants should select an audition piece for which orchestral accompaniment is available.

Those who wish to audition must live or currently study with an instructor who lives within the Illinois Valley Community College district or as far east as Morris. Cash scholarships will be awarded for the winner in each division.

Students who are recognized as runners up and honorable mentions in both divisions will be given the opportunity to be recognized for their accomplishments with an honors recital at 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Music Suite 408 Westclox Fine Arts Factory in Peru.

Interested students can apply online at IVSO.org. Applications also can be obtained by calling IVSO Education Coordinator Sue Gillio at 815-223-4408. All completed applications must be submitted or postmarked by Nov. 1.

The vision of the IVSO involves engaging and educating the community. To meet this vision, the annual Young Performers Competition and Concert began in 1968 encouraging Illinois Valley youth to audition as soloists and, if selected, perform with the orchestra.

The first performance of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” in 1969 has led to a performance of the ballet every other year, with local dance academies supplying the dancers and choreographers. Community singers also have been engaged for periodic performances of Handel’s “The Messiah” and other choral/symphonic works. Another ongoing educational program of the IVSO has the orchestra performing every year at area schools.

All IVSO venues are Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible. Any questions about accessibility can be sent to accessibility@ivso.org. The 2023-24 season is sponsored in part by The Miller Group Charitable Trust.